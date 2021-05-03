Bradley will be on the bench Monday against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Bradley has had an everyday role for the past several weeks, starting 18 of the Brewers' last 19 games before sitting Monday. The returns of Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) will inevitably lead to more days off for Bradley going forward, though just how many remains to be seen.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Hits two-run homer•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Batting leadoff Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Not starting Sunday•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Bench bound with Cain back•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Scores both runs in loss•