Bradley went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and two walks in Friday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Bradley connected on the first pitch he saw of the day and drove it over the wall in left for a two-run homer. His blast was just his second of the year and ended up being the difference in the game. The 31-year-old has struggled mightily so far in his first season with Milwaukee, as he's slashing .207/.274/.356 with only four RBI, 12 runs scored and an abysmal 2:28 BB:K. He should still see a fair amount of playing time while Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) are sidelined.