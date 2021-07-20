Bradley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Bradley will unsurprisingly head to the bench with southpaw Mike Minor on the bump for Kansas City, opening up a spot in the outfield for Tyrone Taylor. Bradley has been able to maintain a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching, but that could soon come to an end with Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) on pace to return from the 10-day injured list this week. Cain could join Avisail Garcia and Christian Yellch as the Brewers' primary outfielders versus righties.