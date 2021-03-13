site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Making spring debut Saturday
Bradley will make his spring debut in Saturday's exhibition game against the Rangers.
Bradley was expected to see his first action with the Brewers on Saturday, and it turns out he will do just that. He will man center field and hit leadoff in Saturday's batting order.
