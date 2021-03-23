Bradley has been held out of Cactus League action since Sunday due to wrist soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old is expected to rejoin the lineup within the next few days, so the injury appears to be a minor concern. Bradley's availability for Opening Day next week shouldn't be affected by the issue, though it's worth keeping on eye on his status until he actual retakes the field.
