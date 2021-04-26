Bradley will not start Monday against the Marlins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Bradley hits the bench with the left-handed Trevor Rogers starting for the Marlins. It's unclear how often Bradley will sit against southpaws this season, as Rogers is the first one they've faced this year. Tyrone Taylor starts in center field in his absence.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Batting leadoff Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Not starting Sunday•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Bench bound with Cain back•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Scores both runs in loss•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: On bench for Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•