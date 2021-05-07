Bradley is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

Bradley should find himself in the lineup less than he's used to now that Lorenzo Cain is back from a quadriceps injury, though he still has a path to regular playing time given that Christian Yelich (back) landed right back on the injured list just one day after getting activated Monday. Bradley could start losing opportunities due to performance reasons, however, as he's gone 1-for-19 with eight strikeouts over his last six games and owns a .573 OPS on the year. Cain will be the center fielder Friday.