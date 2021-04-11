Bradley is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old started the first two games of the series in St. Louis but will head to the bench for the finale. It figures to be a regular rotation for Bradley with Lorenzo Cain and Avisail Garcia starting in center and right field Sunday, respectively.
