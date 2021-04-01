Bradley won't start Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Twins.
Avisail Garcia will get the start in right field, batting cleanup, while Lorenzo Cain will bat sixth as the center fielder. Bradley is expected to spend time at both positions, though it will take more than just one game to determine the breakdown of starts among that trio. It's possible Bradley sits more frequently early on, as he didn't join the Brewers until early March and then missed time in late march with wrist soreness.
