Bradley (wrist) is scheduled to play in a spring training game Saturday, but general manager David Stearns said it's "still a little bit to-be-determined" when the outfielder is ready for Opening Day, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old signed with the Brewers in early March and appeared in six spring games before the wrist issue flared up, so he may not have enough at-bats to be ready for the start of the season. Stearns still expressed optimism Bradley would be ready in time, so a trip to the injured list my not be necessary even if he's not quite game ready for Opening Day.