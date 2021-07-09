site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Out of lineup against lefty
Bradley is not starting Friday against the Reds and lefty Wade Miley.
Bradley enters Friday hitless across his past 12 at-bats. He'll get a chance to try and reset as Tyrone Taylor takes over in center field against the southpaw.
