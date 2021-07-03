Bradley went 2-for-3 with a home run and a stolen base in Friday's victory over the Pirates.

Bradley struggled at the plate for a good portion of the season, but he has heated up of late, hitting .268/.380/.439 -- good for an .819 OPS -- with five extra-base hits and seven RBI in 50 plate appearances over his last 14 games. He has presumably benefitted from playing regularly with Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) sidelined, and he should continue seeing the field plenty until Cain returns to action.