Bradley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
He'll take a seat with a southpaw (Caleb Smith) on the mound for Arizona. Moving forward, the lefty-hitting Bradley will likely form the strong side of a platoon in center field with the recently activated Tyrone Taylor, who will start Wednesday's contest.
