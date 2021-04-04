Bradley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Twins.

Bradley got aboard on an error in the second inning and scored on Manny Pina's sacrifice fly. In the sixth, Bradley added a solo shot. The 30-year-old outfielder is in contention for playing time in center field and right field, but Lorenzo Cain and Avisail Garcia are in the mix as well. Bradley will get his chances in 2021, but it may come down to matchups as to when he plays. His homer Sunday was his first hit of the year.