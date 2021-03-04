Bradley has signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Brewers, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Bradley waited for the right deal to come around, and he ultimately reached a multi-year agreement with the Brewers. His contract does include a player option for the second year, though, so he is not guaranteed to remain with Milwaukee past 2021. The addition of Bradley gives the Brewers four outfielders capable of playing nearly every day, and as things stand, it seems likely Bradley, Lorenzo Cain and Avisail Garcia will split the work at the two spots to the right of Christian Yelich's place in left field.