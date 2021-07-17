Bradley went 2-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base Friday in the Brewers' 11-6 win over the Reds.

Bradley headed into the All-Star break on a 3-for-27 slide over his final eight contests, but he was able to get back on track Friday in Milwaukee's come-from-behind victory. Despite the solid showing in the series opener, Bradley is still holding down a middling .171/.254/.283 slash line across 303 plate appearances. Bradley could be relegated to fourth-outfielder duties when Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) likely returns from the injured list next week.