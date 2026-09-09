Chourio went 4-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-3, extra-inning victory over the Cubs.

The 22-year-old outfielder came to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and launched a game-tying, two-run home run off Jacob Webb to erase a 3-1 deficit and force a 10th frame. It's the third four-hit performance in Chourio's past 13 contests, and he's batting .356 (21-for-59) with three doubles, five long balls, three steals, 13 RBI and 17 runs during that stretch. On the season he has an .827 OPS with 22 homers, 16 stolen bases, 63 RBI and 81 runs through 111 games.