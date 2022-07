Chourio went 10-for-38 (.263) with four home runs, seven RBI, eight runs and three steals over his last 10 games with Single-A Carolina.

The 18-year-old continues to justify his rapid ascent up top prospect lists, and he now owns a stellar .984 OPS through 235 plate appearances at the Single-A level. If he can come anywhere close to matching that mark over the back half of the campaign, he's going to rise even further up the ranks heading into the offseason.