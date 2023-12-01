Chourio's contract with the Brewers could max out at around $140 million over 10 years, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

McCalvy says Chourio would be guaranteed at least $82 million over eight years and could net approximately $140 million over 10 years if the two team options are exercised and he reaches all of his incentives. The record-breaking contract is expected to become official Friday as long as a physical doesn't raise any red flags. Chourio, 19, hit .283/.338/.467 with 22 home runs and 44 stolen bases between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville in 2023. Assuming the deal crosses the finish line, he'll have a good shot to be part of the Brewers' Opening Day roster in 2024.