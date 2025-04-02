Chourio went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Royals in 11 innings.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring during the first inning with a 389-foot blast to left field, and he followed up with a fifth-inning single and an RBI double in the 10th to extend the game. Chourio had a rough start to the campaign, as he earned the platinum sombrero by going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts Opening Day, but he's collected a hit in each of the past five games and is batting .348 with four extra-base hits and four RBI during that stretch.