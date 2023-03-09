Chourio doubled twice and walked in Wednesday's exhibition contest against Great Britain.
The heralded prospect is spending the spring with the big club, and he showed off his skills Wednesday. He has not appeared in an official spring game, however, which all but confirms he will begin the season in the minors -- likely at the Double-A level.
