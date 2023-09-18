The Brewers promoted Chourio from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Chourio will join Milwaukee's top affiliate after he ended Double-A Biloxi's season on a high note this weekend, recording at least one hit while getting on base at a .375 clip over his final nine starts. Altogether, the 19-year-old outfielder slashed .280/.336/.467 with 22 home runs and 42 stolen bases across 559 plate appearances for Biloxi. He'll join Nashville for the final week of its regular season and will look to build momentum for a spot on the Brewers' 2024 Opening Day roster.