Chourio was removed from Saturday's NLDS Game 1 matchup against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Chourio came up limping after legging out an infield single -- his third hit of the game -- in the second inning of Saturday's contest, and he was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. The nature of his injury is currently unknown, but it's worth noting that the young outfielder missed more than a month during the regular season due to a strained hamstring.