Chourio went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over Washington.

Chourio extended his hitting streak to eight games and notched his 13th game of the season with multiple RBI. The dynamic center fielder remains a key cog in Milwaukee's lineup, and he's served as a five-category fantasy producer for the majority of the first half of the year. Across his last 27 games (109 at-bats), Chourio is hitting a healthy .275 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases.