Chourio agreed to a $1.9 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A very skinny up-the-middle prospect from Venezuela, Chourio's most fantasy-relevant tool is his plus speed. He could end up at shortstop, center field or second base. He can drive the ball to the gaps, but will need to add muscle in the coming years to be much of a power threat.