Chourio went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Chourio feasted on the Cubs' pitching in this series, going 8-for-14 with two homers and six RBI over the last three games. The outfielder continues to be a solid contributor across the board -- he's up to 23 homers and 17 steals this season, putting him within striking distance of a third straight 20-20 campaign to begin his career. He's batting .290 with an .837 OPS, 65 RBI, 82 runs scored and 25 doubles over 112 contests.