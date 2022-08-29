Chourio (elbow) went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run Sunday in High-A Wisconsin's 5-2 win over Lansing.
Back in action for the first time since Aug. 17 after missing the past week and a half with a sore right elbow, Chourio provided the game's pivotal hit in the third inning, when he went yard for the fifth time since being promoted from Single-A Carolina in late July. The 18-year-old served as Wisconsin's designated hitter Sunday, but it shouldn't be long before he reprises a regular role in center field.
