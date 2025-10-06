Chourio (hamstring) will start in left field and bat leadoff Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Chourio had to depart Game 1 on Saturday in the second inning due to right hamstring tightness. It's the same hamstring he strained earlier this season that kept him out of commission for a month, but an MRI came back inconclusive this time around and he's been cleared to play Monday. Before exiting Game 1, Chourio had gone 3-for-3 at the plate.