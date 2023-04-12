Chourio went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday.

Chourio went just 2-for-23 (.087) in a brief Double-A stint at the end of last season, but he recorded the same number of hits in Biloxi's 2023 season opener, and four days later he tallied his first two long balls -- one of them of the walk-off variety -- at his current level. With a number of his fellow prospects graduating, Chourio now finds himself at or near the top of numerous sets of prospect rankings, and he is well on his way to justifying that with a .927 OPS four games into the current campaign.