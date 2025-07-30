Chourio (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cubs.

Chourio departed Tuesday's 9-3 win due to a right hamstring spasm, so it's not a surprise he will not start Wednesday's matinee. He is considered day-to-day for the time being, and the Brewers have a scheduled off day coming Thursday, allowing Chourio at least two days of rest. Blake Perkins will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday as the Brewers try to complete the sweep.