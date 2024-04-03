Chourio will bat leadoff and start in right field in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Chourio hit leadoff on Opening Day versus a lefty but then batted ninth for the next three games against right-handers. However, he's now been vaulted to the top of the batting order Wednesday versus righty Chris Paddack, with Sal Frelick moving down to the No. 6 spot. Chourio has earned the prime spot by going 6-for-16 with three RBI, a stolen base and a 4:1 K:BB over his first four contests. Frelick, meanwhile, is off to a 1-for-13 start.