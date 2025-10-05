An MRI on Chourio's right hamstring was inconclusive, and he'll go through a light workout Sunday before a decision on his availability for Game 2 is made, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Chourio exited Game 1 of the NLDS with tightness in the same hamstring that he had strained earlier this season. While his MRI was inconclusive, the team will see how his hamstring responds to Sunday's on-field activities before deciding whether or not he'll play in Game 2. Isaac Collins entered for Chourio in Game 1 and would likely draw a start Monday if Chourio can't go.