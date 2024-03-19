The Brewers confirmed Monday that Chourio will make the Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was reported earlier Monday by skipper Pat Murphy that Chourio was "in the mix" to make the club's Opening Day roster, but Hogg established Monday evening that Chourio will be a member of the big-league squad to kick off the 2024 campaign. While expectations for the 20-year-old outfielder are high, especially following a massive eight-year, $82 million contract signed earlier this spring, he's fared well against major-league arms, hitting .286 (14-for-49) with three RBI and eight runs scored over 14 games in the Cactus League. Hogg notes that Chourio is expected to see the majority of his playing time in center field, where he won a minor-league Gold Glove during the 2022 season.