Chourio (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cubs.

Chourio departed Tuesday's contest with right hamstring spasms, so it's not a surprise he will not start Wednesday's matinee. He is considered day-to-day for the time being, and the Brewers do have a scheduled off day coming Thursday, allowing Chourio at least two days of rest. Blake Perkins is in center field and batting eighth Wednesday as the Brewers try to complete the sweep.