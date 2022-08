Chourio is out of action at High-A Wisconsin due to right elbow soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He was checked out by a doctor Friday and no specific issues were found. Chourio, 18, last played Wednesday and is hitting .268/.333/.463 with four home runs, three steals, 20 strikeouts and eight walks in 20 games since getting promoted to High-A as the youngest player at that level of the minors.