Chourio passed his physical Sunday, making his eight-year, $82 million contract with the Brewers official, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Chourio recently agreed to a record-breaking deal for a prospect and will officially be under a long-term contract with the Brewers before ever taking an at-bat in the majors. The deal has $82 million guaranteed but can max out at $142.5 million over 10 years if he has his options exercised and reaches benchmarks in his contract. He slashed .282/.338/.467 with 22 home runs, 91 RBI, 88 runs and 43 steals over 128 games between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville, and he'll have a good chance to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster in 2024 following his new contract.