Chourio was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on Monday.
Chourio has moved quickly through the Brewers' farm system this year, and he'll be rewarded with a late-season promotion to Double-A now that the High-A season has come to an end. The 18-year-old has slashed .304/.358/.570 with 20 homers, 75 runs, 71 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 92 games between Single-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin this year and will attempt to prove himself at Biloxi late in the 2022 campaign.
