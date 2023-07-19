Chourio went 12-for-23 (.522) with three home runs, three doubles, six RBI and a 1:2 BB:K over his last five games with Double-A Biloxi.

Chourio owned a .699 OPS as recently as July 5, but thanks to his recent surge that number is all the way up to .764. Chourio has been a bit streaky in his first full season at the Double-A level, but he has now racked up 13 homers, 16 doubles and 22 stolen bases over 75 games -- and he still will not turn 20 years old until next March.