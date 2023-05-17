Chourio went 26-for-81 (.321) with two home runs, 13 RBI, nine steals and a 7:16 BB:K over his last 20 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Chourio had trouble making contact against Double-A pitchers after first reaching the level, but his recent run suggests he has figured them out. Chourio will not turn 20 years old until March of 2024, and he remains one of the best -- if not the best -- prospects in all of baseball.