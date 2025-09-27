Chourio went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Reds.

The steal was his 20th of the season, giving Chourio his second straight 20-20 campaign to begin his big-league career. The 21-year-old outfielder is slumping heading into the postseason, however, going 1-for-20 over his last five games and slashing .188/.258/.294 through 98 plate appearances in September.