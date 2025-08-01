Chourio received a PRP injection in his injured hamstring and manager Pat Murphy said Friday that the outfielder will be out beyond the 10-day minimum, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio injured his right hamstring during Tuesday's win over the Cubs, and the skipper has since revealed that the issue is "a little more severe" than initially thought. While the Brewers have not offered up a timetable for Chourio's return, he will miss more than the minimum required by his IL stint, and Murphy suggested the 21-year-old could be sidelined for up to a month. Blake Perkins is in center field for Milwaukee on Friday against lefty Mitchell Parker.