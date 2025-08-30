Chourio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day, the 21-year-old had a home run stolen from him in the first inning when Myles Straw scaled the center-field fence to catch it, but no one was bringing back Chourio's ninth-inning shot the other way off Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman to break open a 1-1 tie. Chourio had been sidelined since July 29 due to a hamstring strain, but he looked fully healthy Saturday as he returns to help lead the Brewers' playoff push. Through 107 games this season, he's slashing .278/.313/.481 with 18 homers, 18 steals, 68 RBI and 72 runs.