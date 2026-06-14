Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Stays hot with leadoff homer

Chourio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Phillies.

Chourio took Cristopher Sanchez's fourth pitch of the game out to center field. The power continues to rise for Chourio, who has five homers and nine RBI over his last five contests. He's logged five multi-hit efforts over his last seven games, batting .457 (16-for-35) in that span. For the season, the outfielder is hitting .322 with a .942 OPS, nine homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles and five stolen bases over 35 contests. Chourio often hits second in the order, though he moves up to leadoff against southpaws or when Christian Yelich gets a day off.