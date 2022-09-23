Chourio went just 2-for-23 with 11 strikeouts over six games for Double-A Biloxi to close out the 2022 season.

Those six games should have absolutely no bearing on Chourio's prospect standing, as the 18-year-old took two lower levels of the minor leagues by storm this year. If anything, it's healthy for him to have gotten a first look at the more advanced pitching in Double-A. Chourio is an electric player, but he's very young and he has some swing-and-miss in his game that he needs to work through, so the Brewers would be wise not to rush him through the organization. His final line in 2022: .288/.342/.538 with 20 homers and 16 steals in 99 games. Spectacular.