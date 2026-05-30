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Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Swats two-run homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chourio went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, one walk and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over.the Astros.

Chourio took Houston starter Kai-Wei Teng deep for his second homer of the season in the top of the fifth inning to cut the Astros' lead to 4-3. He later walked to lead off the top of the eighth and came around to score on a Jake Bauers groundout. Since making his season debut May 4, Chourio has slashed .267/.320/.411 with two homers, seven RBI, 11 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 7:29 BB:K across 97 plate appearances. His 29.9 percent strikeout rate is well above his career average of 20.8 percent.

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