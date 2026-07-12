Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Swipes two bags in nightcap

Chourio went 1-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

After appearing only as a pinch hitter in the matinee, Chourio singled in the first inning and promptly swiped second and third, but the star outfielder didn't come around to score after reaching on a fielder's choice in the fifth. Chourio snapped a 13-game streak without even attempting a steal, and through 61 contests on the season he's produced a .281/.335/.496 slash line with 13 home runs, eight stolen bases, 36 RBI and 42 runs.