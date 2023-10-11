Chourio will open the 2024 season with Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

"It's hard to put a timetable on it for a 19-year-old," general manager Matt Arnold said Tuesday, "but he has a chance to be really special." McCalvy doesn't have a quote to corroborate his definitive sentence about Chourio returning to Triple-A, but given the Brewers' outfield depth chart, it makes sense. Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer and Tyrone Taylor are all under club control, and Milwaukee probably wouldn't want to have Chourio on the big-league roster in a part-time role.