Chourio is hitting .356/.412/.578 with a homer, seven doubles, three steals and a 5:7 BB:K through his first 11 games for Single-A Carolina.

The 2021 international signee's hot start has earned him rave reviews from, among others, Baseball America, which noted his power, maturity and extensive toolset. Even at a tender 18 years old, Chourio makes incredibly loud contact, and a lot of it -- all with a great approach at the dish and strong defensive abilities in center field. Run, don't walk, to grab him in dynasty formats.