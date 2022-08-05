Chourio's first nine games for High-A Wisconsin have seen him hit .351 with a homer, a steal and a 5:6 BB:K.

The most remarkable thing about Chourio's performance so far in High-A -- where he's the youngest player in the circuit -- is that his strikeout rate is less than half what it was in Single-A. All small-sample-size caveats apply, but Chourio was already on the right track in that regard over his final three weeks with Carolina. Needless to say, he's quickly become one of the most exciting players in the minors.