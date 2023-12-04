Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Monday that Chourio will have a chance to make the team's Opening Day roster in 2024, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee officially announced its eight-year, $82 million contract with Chourio on Monday. The expectation is that the record-breaking contract clears the path for the 19-year-old to break camp with the big club as their center fielder, and while Arnold cautioned that there is "nothing guaranteed" for Chourio, it would be a surprise at this point if it doesn't happen. Chourio slashed .283/.338/.467 with 22 home runs and 44 stolen bases between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville in 2023.